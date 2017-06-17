Purple Widow x Black Fire OG DIPPED Infused Pre-Roll .5g 2-Pack
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Purple Widow from De Sjamaan Seeds crosses White Widow with the renowned Dutch outdoor strain Purple Power, resulting in a large, sturdy plant that produces fat, resin-covered purple flowers. The aroma ranges from incense to fruit with floral overtones, and the taste from light berry to citrusy. Effects are generally described as combining a strong indica body high with a racy, cerebral sativa feel. Originally bred in the Netherlands in 2007, Purple Widow is not recommended for indoor growing and can reach over 10 feet in height outdoors.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Swifts Coastal Confectionery
License(s)
- WA, US: 413076
- CA, US: C12-0000187-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item