These are the gummies you have been looking for! Full of all natural flavor and chewy like what you’d expect from a delicious gummy.



Infused fully throughout the gummy, unlike many other edibles which are injected with cannabis distillate, our raspberry and tropical fruit gummies contain 10mg THC each so it’s easy to keep track of your intake.



Ingredients:

Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin (collagen), Citric Acid (acidulant), Natural Flavors, Natural Colors, Confectionary Coating (fractionated coconut oil, carnauba wax), Ethanol Based Distillate Cannabis Extract



Contains:

Coconut