About this product
These are the gummies you have been looking for! Full of all natural flavor and chewy like what you’d expect from a delicious gummy.
Infused fully throughout the gummy, unlike many other edibles which are injected with cannabis distillate, our raspberry and tropical fruit gummies contain 10mg THC each so it’s easy to keep track of your intake.
Ingredients:
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin (collagen), Citric Acid (acidulant), Natural Flavors, Natural Colors, Confectionary Coating (fractionated coconut oil, carnauba wax), Ethanol Based Distillate Cannabis Extract
Contains:
Coconut
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
