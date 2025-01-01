About this product
With terpene packed cannabis distillate, our raspberry cheesecake truffles have cannabis infused throughout the chocolate not injected in one section. This allows a consistent portion of cannabis which helps you stay in control of your cannabis intake.
Swifts Raspberry Cheesecake Truffles are full of all natural flavor. Made with smooth white chocolate shell and filled with a smooth raspberry ganache crème center, these delicious truffles taste just like a mini raspberry cheesecake with every bite. And at 10mg per piece, it’s easy to keep track of how much cannabis you consume, with minimal cannabis flavor.
- Gluten Free
- Community Inspired
- Handcrafted
- Small Batch Oil
- Local
Ingredients:
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Palm Kernel and Palm Oils, Nonfat Milk, Whey, Titanium Dioxide Color, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavors, Pure Vanilla, Heavy Cream, Cream Cheese (pasturized milk and cream, cheese culture salt, carob bean gum), Freeze Dried Raspberries, Graham Flour (whole grain wheat flour), Sugar, Canola Oil, Honey, Leavening (baking soda and/or calcium phosphate), Salt Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavor, Potassium Sorbate (freshness), and Distillate Cannabis Extract (ethanol).
Contains:
Milk, Wheat, Whey, Soy
Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts
Raspberry Cheesecake (Hybrid) Truffle 10mg Single-pack
Swifts Coastal ConfectioneryChocolates
About this brand
Swifts Coastal Confectionery
For over a decade we've been blazing trails as a premium cannabis product
manufacturer, proudly leading the charge in Washington State's cannabis scene and more recently expanding operations to California. Utilizing
our expertise in both the cannabis and culinary realms, Swifts Coastal Confectionery is on a mission to
redefine how you experience cannabis. We're not satisfied with the ordinary; we're all
about pushing the boundaries and crafting sensational ways to indulge in cannabis. From
tantalizing tastes to mind-blowing highs, we're committed to delivering products that
guarantee consistent flavor and an always extraordinary experience.
Forged by a family of determined and daring entrepreneurs, Swifts Edibles has developed many product lines, all precisely infused to create the best cannabis experience, no matter your preference. From Dipped Infused Pre-Rolls to delectable ganache filled Chocolate Truffles, Swifts Edibles provides an array of cannabis products that are Always Extraordinary.
License(s)
- WA, US: 413076
- CA, US: C12-0000187-LIC
