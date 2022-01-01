About this product
Fruity & Refreshing!
A carefully crafted dissolvable tab with a refreshing strawberry tab with a little cannabis kick. Swifts Strawberry Tabs come in a convenient sturdy tin and packaged in 10 piece packets. At 5mg CBD and 5mg THC per tab, these are great for on the go while staying in control of your cannabis experience.
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Sugar Free
- Discreet
Ingredients:
Sorbitol, Xylitol, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Magnesium Stearate (vegan), Stevia, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Annatto (red color), Sunflower Oil, Distillate Cannabis Extract (ethanol)
A carefully crafted dissolvable tab with a refreshing strawberry tab with a little cannabis kick. Swifts Strawberry Tabs come in a convenient sturdy tin and packaged in 10 piece packets. At 5mg CBD and 5mg THC per tab, these are great for on the go while staying in control of your cannabis experience.
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Sugar Free
- Discreet
Ingredients:
Sorbitol, Xylitol, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Magnesium Stearate (vegan), Stevia, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Annatto (red color), Sunflower Oil, Distillate Cannabis Extract (ethanol)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.