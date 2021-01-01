About this product

Swifts Dark Chocolate Truffles are the ultimate cannabis indulgence, wrapped in an artesian dark chocolate shell and filled with a rich crème dark chocolate ganache. When life hands you a bag of Swifts chocolates, step outside of the box and turn the music up. Break trough the chocolate shell and decadent core will the melt your day away leaving you deliciously free. Available in Indica, Sativa and Hybrid varieties.