Swifts Edibles by Green Labs
Swifts White Chocolate Truffles
About this product
Swifts White Chocolates Truffles are the ultimate cannabis indulgence, wrapped in an artesian chocolate shell and filled with a rich crème chocolate ganache. When life hands you a bag of Swifts chocolates, step outside of the box and turn the music up. Break trough the chocolate shell and decadent core will the melt your day away leaving you deliciously free.
