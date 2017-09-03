Wedding Cake (Hybrid) DIPPED Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Swifts Coastal Confectionery
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
The best smoke from single strain full-spectrum infused DIPPED Pre-Rolls!
Each pre-roll is packed with 100% flower, no stems, trim or shake. Get the most out of your favorite strain! The terpene packed distillate and kief bring an extra added punch bringing a smooth smoke, all the way down to the crutch.

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.

For over a decade we've been blazing trails as a premium cannabis product
manufacturer, proudly leading the charge in Washington State's cannabis scene and more recently expanding operations to California. Utilizing
our expertise in both the cannabis and culinary realms, Swifts Coastal Confectionery is on a mission to
redefine how you experience cannabis. We're not satisfied with the ordinary; we're all
about pushing the boundaries and crafting sensational ways to indulge in cannabis. From
tantalizing tastes to mind-blowing highs, we're committed to delivering products that
guarantee consistent flavor and an always extraordinary experience.

Forged by a family of determined and daring entrepreneurs, Swifts Edibles has developed many product lines, all precisely infused to create the best cannabis experience, no matter your preference. From Dipped Infused Pre-Rolls to delectable ganache filled Chocolate Truffles, Swifts Edibles provides an array of cannabis products that are Always Extraordinary.

  • WA, US: 413076
  • CA, US: C12-0000187-LIC
