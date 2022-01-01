About this product
Unlock the power of a full plant profile. Do you love our full spectrum formulas but are looking for a wellness boost? Our Delta 9 1:1 Gummies are the perfect mix of hemp-derived Delta 9 and CBD. Each gummy contains 10mg of Delta 9 THC and 10mg of CBD and come in a variety of tropical flavors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sympleaf Wellness
Sympleaf Wellness believes the best way to manage your health is through a holistic approach, using our exclusive industrial hemp CBD products.