About this product
Experience the true potential of Delta 8 THC with Sympleaf Wellness 25mg Delta 8 Gummies. Each bottle contains 30 gummies that come in a variety of flavors such as Blue Raspberry, Lime, Mango, Strawberry, and Watermelon. Each gummy contains 25mg of max strength Delta 8 THC to deliver long0lasting effects. Feel great and relax now with our exceptionally delicious gummies.
About this brand
Sympleaf Wellness
Sympleaf Wellness believes the best way to manage your health is through a holistic approach, using our exclusive industrial hemp CBD products.