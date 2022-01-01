About this product
Our creamy 25mg Delta 8 Peanut Butter Nuggets are a fan favorite. With all natural peanut butter and milk chocolate, these delectable treats are one of a kind. Super naturally good with zero artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Each bottle contains 12 pieces that total to 300mg Delta 8 THC.
Sympleaf Wellness
Sympleaf Wellness believes the best way to manage your health is through a holistic approach, using our exclusive industrial hemp CBD products.