About this product
The ultimate feeling of calm and balance is waiting for you in one delicious treat. Are you looking for a product that will take your wellness to a higher level? Unlock the power of a full plant profile with our high potency full spectrum Delta 8 1:1 Oil. This oil contains 500mg of Delta 8 and 500mg of CBD.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sympleaf Wellness
Sympleaf Wellness believes the best way to manage your health is through a holistic approach, using our exclusive industrial hemp CBD products.