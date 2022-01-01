About this product
Our Delta 8 THC Water Soluble comes in a liquid form and contains 750mg of Delta 8 THC. This tasteless powder can be mixed into any drink to give yourself a potent and fast-acting Delta 8 THC experience with any of your favorite beverages, including water, juice, coffee, etc.
About this brand
Sympleaf Wellness
Sympleaf Wellness believes the best way to manage your health is through a holistic approach, using our exclusive industrial hemp CBD products.