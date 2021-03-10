Loading…
FULL SPECTRUM HEMP OIL CARTRIDGE SOUR DIESEL

by Taiga Labs
Sativa THC 19% CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Made with full spectrum hemp oil and an all natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a variety of synergistic naturally-derived cannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG and CBN along with dozens of terpenes providing a comprehensive entourage effect.

Our oils provide the user with anti-anxiety effects with the flavors that one will only get from a full spectrum hemp vape cartridge.

About this strain

Picture of Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

Sour Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
5,505 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Taiga Labs
