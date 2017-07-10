Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

FULL SPECTRUM HEMP OIL CARTRIDGE SUPER LEMON HAZE

by Taiga Labs
SativaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Made with full spectrum hemp oil and an all natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a variety of synergistic naturally-derived cannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG and CBN along with dozens of terpenes providing a comprehensive entourage effect.

Our oils provide the user with anti-anxiety effects with the flavors that one will only get from a full spectrum hemp vape cartridge.

About this strain

Picture of Super Lemon Haze
Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

Super Lemon Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
1,673 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Taiga Labs
Taiga Labs
Shop products
Curated from seed to cartridge, Taiga has developed a full spectrum CBD cartridge that has a special blend of cannabinoids and terpenes to deliver a pure high quality vape.