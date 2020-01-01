Takai Ramen

The birth of Takai was founded on a revolution of American nutrition and cultural diffusion. After the introduction of instant ramen in post world war II Japan, instant ramen was considered a luxury. It wasn’t until after making it’s way here to the United States in the 1970’s, that instant ramen revolutionized American culture by becoming an affordable food that found it’s way into the hearts and kitchens of every American. Since then, instant ramen has always been viewed as a delicious and affordable staple in our nutrition. Whether it’s a quick satiating fix, or a classic remedy, instant ramen can be easily enhanced with a few ingredients to create a new experience every single time. Fast forward to 2016 and a new revolution has taken hold; The Cannabis Revolution. The revolution is bigger than just cannabis, it is about ensuring the safety, consistency, and medical efficacy of cannabis is ubiquitous. Here at Takai, we seek to be leaders of this revolution by providing you with a product you can trust.