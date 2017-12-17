About this product
Mood: Groovy, Social, In Tune
Pairs Well With: Dance Parties, Skateboarding, Creative Endeavors
Lineage: Pure Kush x Uzbekistan Hashplant x Snow Cap
Terpenes: Terpinolene, Beta-Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, Limonene
Grown by: Revolution Cannabis
About this strain
Bear Dance is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by 303 Seeds. A cross between a Humboldt Snowcap mother (Humboldt Snow x Haze) and a Pure Kush x Uzbeki Hashplant father, this strain delivers a truly funky aroma and flavor that is dominated by lemon zest and herbal undertones. Bear Dance has a tendency to significantly stretch over its 9-11 week flowering period, so make sure you’ve got the canopy space.
Bear Dance effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Brought to you by your friends at Revolution Cannabis