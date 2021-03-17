About this product
Mood: Grounded, Mellow, Mindful
Pairs Well With: Moon Bathing, Marshmallow Roasting, Deep Conversations
Lineage: Louis XIII x Huckleberry Kush
Top Terpenes: Limonene, Beta-Myrcene, Elemene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool
Bred and grown by: Revolution Cannabis
Venture together
About this strain
Luckleberries #59 is a hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing King Louis XIII and Huckleberry Kush. Not much is known about the effects of this strain.
Luckleberries #59 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Brought to you by your friends at Revolution Cannabis