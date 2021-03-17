Get Down with Luckleberries #59 -- the perfect indica-leaning strain for asking yourself, "are we really all made of stars?"



Mood: Grounded, Mellow, Mindful

Pairs Well With: Moon Bathing, Marshmallow Roasting, Deep Conversations

Lineage: Louis XIII x Huckleberry Kush

Top Terpenes: Limonene, Beta-Myrcene, Elemene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool

Bred and grown by: Revolution Cannabis



Venture together