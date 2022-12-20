A party is just a good time but bigger, just like this pouch. Introducing Party Pack by T&T. Your favorite strains, now with bigger bags and Little Buds -- perfect for rolling, stuffing and sharing. Each 14g party pack includes T&T cannabis, rolling papers, crutches and matches. BYO adventure.



Luckleberries #59

Mood: Relaxed, Motivated, Uplifted

Pairs Well With: Organizing, Baking, Getting a haircut

Lineage: Wedding Crasher x Cookies & Cream

Top Terpenes: Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Humulene, Linalool

Bred and grown by: Revolution Cannabis