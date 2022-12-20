A party is just a good time but bigger, just like this pouch. Introducing Party Pack by T&T. Your favorite strains, now with bigger bags and Little Buds -- perfect for rolling, stuffing and sharing. Each 14g party pack includes T&T cannabis, rolling papers, crutches and matches. BYO adventure.



Peach Maraschino

Mood: Engaged, Buzzed, Cozy

Pairs Well With: Game night, Binging a TV show, Headphone walks

Lineage: Cherry Punch x Peach Crescendo

Top Terpenes: Limonene, Beta-Myrcene, Beta-Pinene, Alpha-Pinene

Bred by: Lovin' in Her Eyes

Grown by: Revolution Cannabis