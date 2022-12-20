A party is just a good time but bigger, just like this pouch. Introducing Party Pack by T&T. Your favorite strains, now with bigger bags and Little Buds -- perfect for rolling, stuffing and sharing. Each 14g party pack includes T&T Little Buds, rolling papers, crutches and matches. BYO adventure.



Wedding Sherb

Mood: Chill, Melty, Good old-fashioned stoned

Pairs Well With: Getting lost in music, Eating chips, Meditation

Lineage: Wedding Cake x Sunset Sherb

Top Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Elemene

Bred by: Seed Junky

Grown by: Revolution Cannabis