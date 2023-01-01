Talking Trees Pre-roll 0.6g Angel Food Potency: 20.6% Total, 19.67% THC Indica Aroma: Sweet, Spicy, Earthy Flavor: Spicy, Camphor, Earthy, Citrusy Entourage Effects: Comfort, Relaxation Top 3 Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, a-humulene, limonene High quality, all flower pre-rolls. Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!