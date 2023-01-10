About this product
Talking Trees Temple Hash Ball 1g Cookie Cakes
Potency: 56.60% Total, 51.71% THC
Indica
Aroma: Sweet, Spicy, Earthy, Fruity
Flavor: Citrus, Spicy, Camphor, Earthy
Entourage Effects: Comfort, Relaxation
Top 3 Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, limonene, a-humulene
Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products!
Potency: 56.60% Total, 51.71% THC
Indica
Aroma: Sweet, Spicy, Earthy, Fruity
Flavor: Citrus, Spicy, Camphor, Earthy
Entourage Effects: Comfort, Relaxation
Top 3 Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, limonene, a-humulene
Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Talking Trees
Consciously Crafted High Grade
State License(s)
C12-0000102-LIC