Talking Trees Flower 3.5g Dank Dough
Genetics: Gelato x Moonbow
Potency: 28.67% Total, 26.94% THC
Sativa Hybrid
Aroma: Sweet, Fruity, Spicy, Earthy
Flavor: Citrusy, Spicy, Camphor, Earthy
Entourage Effects: Comfort, Relaxation
Top 3 Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene
Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products!
Talking Trees
Consciously Crafted High Grade
C12-0000102-LIC