Talking Trees Flower 3.5g Mac & Geez Indica Hybrid Potency: 22.38% Total, 21.18% THC Aroma: Herbal, Piney Flavor: Citrusy, Fruity, Earthy Entourage Effects: Relaxation, Comfort Top 3 Terpenes: myrcene, limonene, a-pinene Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, and sustainably grown cannabis products! We also have 100% compostable packaging!
