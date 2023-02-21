Talking Trees Hash Infused Pre-roll 0.6g Rainbow Beltz x Atomic Fuel Potency: 32.35% Total, 31.12% THC Aroma: Sweet, Spicy, Earthy Flavor: Camphor, Spicy, Earthy Entourage Effects: Comfort, Calm Top 3 Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, a-humulene, linalool High quality pre-rolls infused with premium ice water hash. Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products!
