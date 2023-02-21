Talking Trees Hash Infused Pre-roll 0.6g Raspberry & Cream x Strawberry Pop Potency: 34.40% Total, 32.94% THC Aroma: Sweet, Fruity Flavor: Citrusy, Camphor Entourage Effects: Comfort, Inspiration, Relaxation Top 3 Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, a-humulene, limonene High quality pre-rolls infused with premium ice water hash. Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products!
