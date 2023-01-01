Talking Trees Pre-roll 0.6g Slapz Potency: 32.67% Total, 31.01% THC Indica Hybrid Aroma: Sweet, Fruity Flavor: Citrusy, Earthy, Camphor, Spicy Entourage Effects: Comfort, Relaxation Top 3 Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, limonene, linalool High quality, all flower pre-rolls. Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products!
