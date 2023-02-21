Talking Trees Hash Infused Pre-roll 0.6g Something Blue x Berry Mimosa Indica Hybrid Potency: 22.35% Total, 21.07% THC Aroma: Sweet, Spicy, Earthy Flavor: Citrusy, Camphor, Spicy, Earthy Entourage Effects: Comfort, Relaxation Top 3 Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, a-humulene, myrcene High quality pre-rolls infused with premium ice water hash. Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!