Talking Trees Flower 3.5g Sugar Cubez Indica Potency: 26.6% Total, 25.88% THC Aroma: Herbal, Sweet, Fruity Flavor: Citrusy, Earthy, Herbal, Fruity Entourage Effects: Relaxation, Comfort Top 3 Terpenes: myrcene, B-caryophyllene, limonene Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products! We also have 100% compostable packaging!
