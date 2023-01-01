Talking Trees Flower 3.5g Z Money Genetics: Zkittlez x The Money Indica Hybrid Potency: 25.7% Total, 24.91% THC Aroma: Sweet, Spicy, Earthy Flavor: Camphor, Spicy, Earthy, Citrusy Entourage Effects: Comfort, Relaxation Top 3 Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products! We also have 100% compostable packaging!
