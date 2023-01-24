About this product
TANK is here. Gear up for low-cost, premium fuel that will keep you and your wallet from running on fumes. Check out the collection of hard-hitting, flavor-blasted vape carts... or don't.
Raise Hell Praise Dank summons the power of No. 3 with ripe berry, bright citrus, and a burst of dank jet fuel. Potent and punchy flavors, so you can keep the pedal to the metal.
Raise Hell Praise Dank summons the power of No. 3 with ripe berry, bright citrus, and a burst of dank jet fuel. Potent and punchy flavors, so you can keep the pedal to the metal.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TANK Vapes
TANK is here. Gear up for low-cost, premium fuel that will keep you and your wallet from running on fumes. Check out the collection of hard-hitting, flavor-blasted vape carts... or don't.
State License(s)
MAN000030