TANK is here. Gear up for low-cost, premium fuel that will keep you and your wallet from running on fumes. Check out the collection of hard-hitting, flavor-blasted vape carts... or don't.



With rich, dank flavors and a pungent sharpness, Spent Brass is potent and earthy. We can’t tell you what to do... but you’re going to want to pull the trigger on this silver bullet.