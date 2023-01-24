About this product
TANK is here. Gear up for low-cost, premium fuel that will keep you and your wallet from running on fumes. Check out the collection of hard-hitting, flavor-blasted vape carts... or don't.
Keep it gritty with a fierce blend of berry candy and diesel gas. True Grit is sweet with a tough twang. Just like you.
About this brand
TANK Vapes
State License(s)
MAN000030