Forest Berry Fusion Vape Cart 1g

by TANK Vapes
THC —CBD —

About this product

TANK is here. Gear up for low-cost, premium fuel that will keep you and your wallet from running on fumes. Check out the collection of hard-hitting, flavor-blasted vape carts... or don't.

Forest Berry Fusion takes you on a journey through earthy and woody pine notes, crafting a sativa experience that's not only rich and dank, but also remarkably smooth. This blend doesn't hide in the undergrowth – from the first inhale, it captures your senses.

NEVER RUN ON EMPTY.

About this brand

Logo for the brand TANK Vapes
TANK Vapes
License(s)

  • MO, US: MAN000030
