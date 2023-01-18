About this product
TANK is here. Gear up for low-cost, premium fuel that will keep you and your wallet from running on fumes. Check out the collection of hard-hitting, flavor-blasted vape carts... or don't.
The name speaks for itself. This tank is bright and woody with hints of sweet berry. Amazeballs is fun to say... but the fresh flavor is where this tank shines.
TANK
MAN000030