About this product
TANK is here. Gear up for low-cost, premium fuel that will keep you and your wallet from running on fumes. Check out the collection of hard-hitting, flavor-blasted vape carts... or don't.
Big League Bubba is fruity and sweet like bubblegum. The only curveball is the skunky, chemmy punch that balances the sweetness. It’s a dinger.
Big League Bubba is fruity and sweet like bubblegum. The only curveball is the skunky, chemmy punch that balances the sweetness. It’s a dinger.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TANK
TANK is here. Gear up for low-cost, premium fuel that will keep you and your wallet from running on fumes. Check out the collection of hard-hitting, flavor-blasted vape carts... or don't.
State License(s)
MAN000030