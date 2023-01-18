About this product
TANK is here. Gear up for low-cost, premium fuel that will keep you and your wallet from running on fumes. Check out the collection of hard-hitting, flavor-blasted vape carts... or don't.
With rich, dank flavors and a pungent sharpness, Spent Brass is potent and earthy. We can’t tell you what to do... but you’re going to want to pull the trigger on this silver bullet.
About this brand
TANK
State License(s)
MAN000030