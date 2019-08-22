About this strain
From Compound Genetics comes Ice Cream Man, an indica-dominant cross of Jet Fuel Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot. These tall plants produce a medium yield, and densely packed buds have a splash of orange hairs covered in icy white trichomes. Ice Cream Man smells of berries and apricots with a hint of fuel. The smoke has added notes of skunk, producing a mildly energetic and euphoric high that hits quickly.
Ice Cream Man effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Telluride Bud Company
Telluride Bud Company is a locally owned and operated recreational marijuana dispensary located in the heart of historic downtown Telluride, CO and Durango, CO. Founded in 2010, Telluride Bud Company helped blaze the trail for the legalization of medical cannabis in Colorado and on January 1st, 2014, Telluride Bud Company became one of the first recreational marijuana dispensaries in the world! On April 10, 2015, Telluride Bud Company opened its second marijuana dispensary in Durango, CO. In 2016, Telluride Bud Company opened "The Grow", our 10,000 SF environmentally-friendly Greenhouse in central Colorado. At "The Grow", we harvest a wide variety of popular, rare and unique strains to supply our Durango and Telluride retail locations. By growing our own cannabis in a Greenhouse at altitude, we harness the 300+ days of natural sunlight that our beautiful state provides. This not only results in higher plant yields, but lower energy costs as well. That is how TBC delivers the best bud at the best price everyday!