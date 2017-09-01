About this strain
Lemon OG Haze by Nirvana is the sensible combination of its titular elements: Lemon OG and Haze. While Lemon OG contains weighty Kush elements that are kind on the body, the excess limonene and alpha-pinene lead the consumer into a state of mental alertness and euphoria. In the right measure, this strain can be a one-way ticket to productivity, hazing the mind into a content lull while wrapping the body in a calm focus. Enjoy this strain as a means to crush anxiety, depression, lethargy, and fatigue.
Lemon OG Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
54% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Telluride Bud Company
Telluride Bud Company is a locally owned and operated recreational marijuana dispensary located in the heart of historic downtown Telluride, CO and Durango, CO. Founded in 2010, Telluride Bud Company helped blaze the trail for the legalization of medical cannabis in Colorado and on January 1st, 2014, Telluride Bud Company became one of the first recreational marijuana dispensaries in the world! On April 10, 2015, Telluride Bud Company opened its second marijuana dispensary in Durango, CO. In 2016, Telluride Bud Company opened "The Grow", our 10,000 SF environmentally-friendly Greenhouse in central Colorado. At "The Grow", we harvest a wide variety of popular, rare and unique strains to supply our Durango and Telluride retail locations. By growing our own cannabis in a Greenhouse at altitude, we harness the 300+ days of natural sunlight that our beautiful state provides. This not only results in higher plant yields, but lower energy costs as well. That is how TBC delivers the best bud at the best price everyday!