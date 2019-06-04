About this strain
Member Berry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset. Member Berry produces a long-lasting high with happy and euphoric effects. This strain features an aroma that smells tart and fruity. Growers say this strain comes in dense green buds that are beautiful to behold. Member Berry is ideal for daytime use as it will keep you floating through your day with ease.
Member Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
180 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
18% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Telluride Bud Company
Telluride Bud Company is a locally owned and operated recreational marijuana dispensary located in the heart of historic downtown Telluride, CO and Durango, CO. Founded in 2010, Telluride Bud Company helped blaze the trail for the legalization of medical cannabis in Colorado and on January 1st, 2014, Telluride Bud Company became one of the first recreational marijuana dispensaries in the world! On April 10, 2015, Telluride Bud Company opened its second marijuana dispensary in Durango, CO. In 2016, Telluride Bud Company opened "The Grow", our 10,000 SF environmentally-friendly Greenhouse in central Colorado. At "The Grow", we harvest a wide variety of popular, rare and unique strains to supply our Durango and Telluride retail locations. By growing our own cannabis in a Greenhouse at altitude, we harness the 300+ days of natural sunlight that our beautiful state provides. This not only results in higher plant yields, but lower energy costs as well. That is how TBC delivers the best bud at the best price everyday!