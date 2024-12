Take a sip of Blue Razz Ice, and taste the tangy sweetness of blue raspberry meet with a cool menthol finish. Each puff delivers a frosty blast that refreshes your senses, while the relaxing Indica effects take over, thanks to the calming influence of Myrcene. This terpene enhances the chill vibe, offering deep relaxation and stress relief. Enjoy the perfect blend of fruity sweetness and icy coolness, leaving you refreshed, relaxed, and completely at ease.





