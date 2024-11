Tempo's latest collaboration with Punch Extracts is perfect for the high potency customer. Each package contains two crackers with 50MG of single strain Solventless Papaya Hash. Made with quality cheese and spicy buffalo seasoning, these crackers have the perfect balance of flavor and crunch that will complement the euphoric high of the Hybrid hash. Each package contains a simple dosage diagram to make it easy to break each cracker into six identical triangles. Each triangle is one serving at 0.35 grams with 8.3mg of THC, 12 servings per bag.

Ingredients: Flour, Parmesan, Romano, Water, Butter, Sugar, Spices

