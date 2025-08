Tempo’s Chemdawg Live Resin AIO hits with that unmistakable gassy diesel funk—loud, sharp, and straight to the dome. Known for its legendary genetics, Chemdawg delivers a potent, mind-expanding high that smacks upfront with cerebral intensity, then slowly creeps into a heavy, full-body melt. Rich in Caryophyllene and Myrcene, this strain is perfect for sparking creativity, zoning out, or just getting lost in the high. With its pungent fuel flavor and earthy, chemmy bite, this full-spectrum vape hits just like fresh flower—raw, heavy, and undeniably dank.

