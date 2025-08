Tempo’s Durban Lime Live Resin AIO tastes like ice-cold limeade on a sun-soaked beach—crisp, zesty, and wildly refreshing. With sharp notes of citrus and pine, each hit is a splash of sunshine, delivering an uplifting cerebral buzz that keeps the vibes high and the energy flowing. Powered by Terpinolene and Limonene, this potent sativa-leaning vape blends zesty lime with herbal undertones for a flavor that’s as bold as it is breezy. Feel the full-spectrum cannabinoids kick in and ride a wave of flavor that hits just like fresh flower—bright, clean, and totally alive.

