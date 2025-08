Tempo’s Granddaddy Purple Live Resin AIO sinks you into a twilight vineyard tucked in California’s rolling hills. With deep grape and berry notes, and a hint of earthy musk, each puff feels like sunset in a glass. Infused with Myrcene and Linalool, this indica-dominant vape delivers a deeply relaxing body high and a soothing mental calm, perfect for unwinding. Experience the full spectrum of cannabinoids with bold flavor and aroma that hits just like fresh flower—lush, mellow, and timeless.

