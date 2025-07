Tempo’s Jack Herer Live Resin Diamonds deliver a classic, energizing high with zesty citrus, pine, and herbal spice on the inhale. Powered by high levels of Terpinolene and Pinene, this legendary sativa concentrate offers a clear-headed, creative buzz that’s perfect for daytime use. The slow cure process allows THCA to form pure diamonds suspended in a rich terpene sauce, preserving the strain’s signature flavor and uplifting effects. The result is a sharp, flavorful extract ideal for staying focused, inspired, and in the flow.



