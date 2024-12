Indulge in the refreshing blast of Kush Mintz Ice, where chilling menthol takes center stage with every inhale. Breathe in the crisp mountain air as the icy mint awakens your senses, while Caryophyllene terpenes bring calming, stress-relieving effects. This unique blend offers the perfect balance of relaxation and refreshment, leaving you feeling chilled, calm, and fresher than ever. I dont know how I feel about the last sentence

