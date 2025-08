Tempo’s Super Glue Live Resin AIO delivers that classic full-body melt.With pungent notes of earth, pine, and gas, this strain hits hard and fast—sticky, stoney, and sedating. Loaded with Myrcene and Caryophyllene, time slows, limbs loosen, and nothing matters but the weight of the moment. Feel the full-spectrum cannabinoids kick in and ride the wave of bold, gassy flavor that hits just like real flower—raw, resinous, and rooted in the true essence of cannabis.

read more