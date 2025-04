Tempo’s Tangie Dream Live Resin Diamonds deliver an invigorating, uplifting experience with a bright citrus flavors and a sweet grassy aroma. Packed with Caryophyllene and Pinene, this potent concentrate offers a balanced blend of euphoria and relaxation, perfect for a smooth, refreshing high.Made through a slow cure process, the THCA crystallizes into pure diamonds while soaking in a terpene-rich sauce for max flavor and potency. The result is a flavorful and powerful extract perfect for those seeking a vibrant and invigorating high.

