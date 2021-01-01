About this product

Our Flagship Product! Made with 250mg of CBD Isolate per ounce, this body butter is made to relieve any pains or swelling that is caused by inflammation. Bell Buckle Body butter can be used to relieve the symptoms of a variety of ailments, ranging from on arthritic areas, bug bites and bee stings, headaches and toothaches, burns, scarring, rashes and many other ailments. It can even be used to help relieve symptoms of mental illnesses such as ADD/ADHD and depression. Apply this to the bottom of the feet before bed and see how it can help you in different ways.